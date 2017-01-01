How We Help Get Involved
How We Help How We Help
Overview Operation Holiday Inter-Faith Homeless Shelters Inter-Faith Villas Summer Lunch Program
Get Involved Get Involved
Overview Donate Volunteer Attend an Event
Events Events
Overview Operation Holiday Souper Bowl Event Final Friday (Art of Faith) Humanitarian Awards Dinner Annual Meeting Building a Better Community
Blog
About Us About Us
Overview Staff & Board of Directors Congregations Art of Faith Donor Appreciation Wall Newsletter
News & Media Contact
Operation Holiday

Making the Holidays Brighter for Families in Need

Operation Holiday Overview

Operation Holiday distributes food, grocery gift cards, pet food, winter wear and blankets to low-income families and individuals. Children 14 and under receive gifts through a partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Children 15-17 are provided gifts through the Operation Holiday Teen2Teen program. Last December we served 12,326 people through Operation Holiday, and we expect about the same number of applicants this year.

Application are taken November 6 - December 1 at several sites around the city of Wichita.

Some collection drives are already underway, but there are still plenty of collection boxes avaliable for pick-up for your donation drive. To learn more about hosting a collection drive, contact Sherry Roberts at (316) 264-9303.

Finally, it takes more than 7,000 volunteer hours to make Operation Holiday a success. For more information about volunteering opportunities, contact Alex Reazin at (316) 264-9303.

Download the 2017 Poster

Need assistance through Operation Holiday? Find out how to apply

Ways You Can Get Involved

Donateto Operation HolidayVolunteerwith Operation HolidayBecome a Sponsorof Operation Holiday

Tell Your Friendsabout Operation Holiday

Thank You to All Our Operation Holiday Sponsors

Download the App

Download our free app to learn how to benefit from, volunteer for, and donate to our programs and services.

Available now for iOS devices.

Upcoming Events

Attend or volunteer for an upcoming Inter-Faith Ministries event to support and benefit our mission.

Read More
How We Help Get Involved Events Blog About Us
News & Media Contact 2014 Annual Report Procurement Standards Code of Conduct
Program Center, 829 N Market, Wichita, KS 67214|(316) 264-9303
© 2017 Inter-Faith Ministries. All rights reserved.