Making the Holidays Brighter for Families in Need

Operation Holiday Overview

Operation Holiday distributes food, grocery gift cards, pet food, winter wear and blankets to low-income families and individuals. Children 14 and under receive gifts through a partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program. Children 15-17 are provided gifts through the Operation Holiday Teen2Teen program. Last December we served 12,326 people through Operation Holiday, and we expect about the same number of applicants this year.

Application are taken November 6 - December 1 at several sites around the city of Wichita.

Some collection drives are already underway, but there are still plenty of collection boxes avaliable for pick-up for your donation drive. To learn more about hosting a collection drive, contact Sherry Roberts at (316) 264-9303.

Finally, it takes more than 7,000 volunteer hours to make Operation Holiday a success. For more information about volunteering opportunities, contact Alex Reazin at (316) 264-9303.

